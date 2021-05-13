Precious Ikpen

Hey Writa - Logo Design

Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen
  • Save
Hey Writa - Logo Design freelance writing design writer logo combination mark logo wordmark logo
Download color palette

I created a strong, influential logo that strikes belonging to all caliber of writers and audience.
The logo stands out and is easily memorable.
It uses a conceptual, minimal aesthetic that meaning can be breathed into.

Precious Ikpen
Precious Ikpen

More by Precious Ikpen

View profile
    • Like