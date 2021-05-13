Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
muftagi arm

Food Delivery App

muftagi arm
muftagi arm
  • Save
Food Delivery App food ux uidesign ui
Download color palette

At first I didn't know how this things will going, I kept looking for a good reference on internet, it ended up like this and I kinda love it, hope you guys do too.

Lmk what you all guys think!!
Thank You!!

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
muftagi arm
muftagi arm

More by muftagi arm

View profile
    • Like