NVIDIA Studio Mascot Design Challenge submission, I went with a Sci-Fi tech circuit board system where the mascot is the hub of the system at the top and powered by the RTX 3090. Everything modeled and rendered in Cinema 4D / Octane Render and Compositing on Adobe Photoshop. I really wanted to animate the scene and render the whole animation sequence but my current machine can't handle the scene and deliver within a 2-3 day period.