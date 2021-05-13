Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Room & Roommate Finding App

Room & Roommate Finding App ios app minimal design property interaction design interface iphone flat booking room booking roommate rooms find a roommate find a room app design minimal mobile app design ui design design ux design ux ui
Hello Designers,✌🏻

Here’s my new shot and hope you guys like it!

The purpose of the application is to find your rooms & roommates with a minimal interface.

And share your valuable opinions in the comments.

Thanks.

