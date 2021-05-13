Inside of Motion

Catty Bank for Animation

Inside of Motion
Inside of Motion
  • Save
Catty Bank for Animation cattybank piggybank motion graphics motion design insideofmotion cute illustration colorful design animation after effects after effects tutorial
Download color palette

This design was created to be used in a tutorial animation exercise.

Check out the tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8EFKyGsdD0

Any suggestions and questions are welcome, so feel free to comment!

Inside of Motion
Inside of Motion

More by Inside of Motion

View profile
    • Like