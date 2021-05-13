Slotopaint

Hell Fruits slot game Reels design

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Hell Fruits slot game Reels design digital designer casino art developer reels design digital art casino slot reels casino reels reels slot reels art digital graphics slot game design slot machine design slot machine reels slot game reels game reels design game reels slot reels reels gambling game art game design
Download color palette

The slot game reel is decorated in dark colors. Brown and gray colors predominate, their depth is emphasized by contrasting bright orange details.

The reel fragments mimic natural materials. Its background likes a stone slab, and the nameplate of the slot looks like a wooden board engulfed in flames.

All variants of symbols are represented on the reel, including a symbol with a height of two lines. The Spin button is made in the form of a copla in which a fire is burning.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/hell-fruits/

↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#hell #hellslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #hellthemedslot #hellthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like