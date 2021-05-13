Hell Fruits slot game Reels design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The slot game reel is decorated in dark colors. Brown and gray colors predominate, their depth is emphasized by contrasting bright orange details.
⠀
The reel fragments mimic natural materials. Its background likes a stone slab, and the nameplate of the slot looks like a wooden board engulfed in flames.
All variants of symbols are represented on the reel, including a symbol with a height of two lines. The Spin button is made in the form of a copla in which a fire is burning.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/hell-fruits/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#hell #hellslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #hellthemedslot #hellthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines