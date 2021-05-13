The Atlantic Co. Cookie Packaging Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi people! 😄
Here's my concept design for a cookie package. I based the design on a fictional brand name and mirrored the aspect of the "Atlantic" and the ocean through the color palette.
There’s always an opportunity to improve, so leave your feedback. Truly appreciated!
-
You’re always welcome to visit my website. 😊