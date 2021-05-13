Line Illustrations

Hello,

glad to share with you my new illustrations i did for Tezify.com

More illustrations coming soon (: Let me know your thoughts regarding it.

Available for new project. contact me at Email: mmjdsgn@gmail.com

Press "L" to show some love!

You can also follow my work at Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdesign___/?igshid=dll2m4e30dx4

Behance: https://www.behance.net/mmjdsgn22c3

linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manoj-jadhav-09ab14172/

Thanks!