Line Illustrations

Hello,
glad to share with you my new illustrations i did for Tezify.com
More illustrations coming soon (: Let me know your thoughts regarding it.
Available for new project. contact me at Email: mmjdsgn@gmail.com
Press "L" to show some love!
You can also follow my work at Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mjdesign___/?igshid=dll2m4e30dx4
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mmjdsgn22c3
linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manoj-jadhav-09ab14172/
Thanks!