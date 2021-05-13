Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
La Gazette April

La Gazette April wine bottle flowers character design illustration nature illustration organic characters vector texture editorial illustration editorial magazine cover wine
Another magazine cover illustration for our friends at Le Petit Ballon. The April issue was all about the organic wine revolution. La Gazette is the monthly magazine from French wine subscription service Le Petit Ballon.

