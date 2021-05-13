La Gazette April

Trending designs to inspire you
Another magazine cover illustration for our friends at Le Petit Ballon. The April issue was all about the organic wine revolution. La Gazette is the monthly magazine from French wine subscription service Le Petit Ballon.