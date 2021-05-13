ForSureLetters

Eva & Face

Eva & Face brushtype handtype flow ease logotype type lettering makeup femal design typography unique handwritten branding process sketch logo custom calligraphy
Eva & Face. Make up artist in Vilnius, Lithuania. One of my favourite old logos because of its personal character, unique flow and fluidity.
If You would like to have a custom lettering /logo with a high dose of personality please contact me :) 

