Work-from-home illustration

Hey Dribbblers! Made this illustration for a startup www.spotdraft.com. The idea was to show the ease of work with SpotDraft's product. You can check more illustrations on their website!
Please do follow my work at www.behance.net/Reshma_Mallecha
If you have any new project, don't hesitate to connect with me at reshma.mallecha@gmail.com