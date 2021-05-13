Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reshma Mallecha

Work-from-home illustration

Reshma Mallecha
Reshma Mallecha
  • Save
Work-from-home illustration whitespace minimal plants home office laptop data visualization data graphic design illustration style patterns illustrator graphics visual design banner website work from home wfh ui vector illustration
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! Made this illustration for a startup www.spotdraft.com. The idea was to show the ease of work with SpotDraft's product. You can check more illustrations on their website!

Please do follow my work at www.behance.net/Reshma_Mallecha

If you have any new project, don't hesitate to connect with me at reshma.mallecha@gmail.com

Reshma Mallecha
Reshma Mallecha

More by Reshma Mallecha

View profile
    • Like