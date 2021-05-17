Broker Tasks

Hi there,

We’re excited to share how we developed a comprehensive dashboard for users to complete licensing, compliance, and education requirements. Our enhancements dramatically reduced the amount of user effort required and enhanced user satisfaction.

The client ⚒️

The client is a leader in Regulatory Technology solutions and provides a one-stop, comprehensive platform for enterprise client licensing, compliance, and education needs.

The challenge ❓

Users were feeling overwhelmed and having difficulty finding and navigating information (applying for a new license, for example, took 30 steps). The client wanted to upgrade their user experience (UX), develop a solution to end-user friction, and create consistency throughout the product.

The solution 💡

We designed a hub where users find all of their required tasks in one location, no clicks required (previously, 14 clicks were required to determine license holdings). We designed the product with auto population across many fields, reducing data entry duplication for the user, and created consistent experiences across products for various user types.

"It’s easier & concise. I don’t have to worry about anything falling through the cracks."

- User Testing Participant

"No training required" - User Testing Participant



The services 🔍

- User needs analysis

- Wire-framing

- User story creation and mapping

- Templating transactions for standardization and user familiarity

- Flow mapping

- User-testing

- Created functioning prototypes to user-test against the current state

---

Skookum is a diverse team of strategists, designers and engineers.

We believe that good technology improves our daily lives in ways that few things can. We exist to inspire and enable those wanting to create exceptional software and digital experiences

👉 Check us out at https://skookum.com/

👉 Join us on:

- https://twitter.com/skookum/

- https://www.instagram.com/skookum_inc/

- https://www.facebook.com/SkookumInc/

- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQjlOy1mNc9IockEk5BS5GQ

- https://www.linkedin.com/company/skookum