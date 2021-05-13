The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Step right up, folks! Welcome to our recent design — a cryptocurrency banking app 🤟

The first screen shows your cards with the current balance and the assets of all cryptocurrencies on the account and the last transactions 💳

The second screen shows a cryptocurrency chart, its activity and price in currency 💸

⚪️⚫️ The color palette is classic black and white shades

❇️ For accent color we used the neon green because this color looks bright and juicy in a dark background, it makes the cool association with money!

Banking app combines a crypto wallet and a banking service, which allows you to pay with cryptocurrency directly from the app as a regular currency 😎

