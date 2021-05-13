Purrweb UI

Banking App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Banking App trading app crypto wallet wallet graphs investment app investing cryptocurrency finance app fintech app finance fintech startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App trading app crypto wallet wallet graphs investment app investing cryptocurrency finance app fintech app finance fintech startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App trading app crypto wallet wallet graphs investment app investing cryptocurrency finance app fintech app finance fintech startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Step right up, folks! Welcome to our recent design — a cryptocurrency banking app 🤟

The first screen shows your cards with the current balance and the assets of all cryptocurrencies on the account and the last transactions 💳

The second screen shows a cryptocurrency chart, its activity and price in currency 💸

⚪️⚫️ The color palette is classic black and white shades

❇️ For accent color we used the neon green because this color looks bright and juicy in a dark background, it makes the cool association with money!

Banking app combines a crypto wallet and a banking service, which allows you to pay with cryptocurrency directly from the app as a regular currency 😎

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

We already experienced in designing a cryptocurrency wallet startup, check out our case!

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like