Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Step right up, folks! Welcome to our recent design — a cryptocurrency banking app 🤟
The first screen shows your cards with the current balance and the assets of all cryptocurrencies on the account and the last transactions 💳
The second screen shows a cryptocurrency chart, its activity and price in currency 💸
⚪️⚫️ The color palette is classic black and white shades
❇️ For accent color we used the neon green because this color looks bright and juicy in a dark background, it makes the cool association with money!
Banking app combines a crypto wallet and a banking service, which allows you to pay with cryptocurrency directly from the app as a regular currency 😎
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
We already experienced in designing a cryptocurrency wallet startup, check out our case!
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜