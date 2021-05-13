Mohammad Ashik

Job Finder App

Job Finder App uxdesign uidesign recruiters freelancer branding career jobs job finder job search mobile app business figma user experience user interface ux designer ui designer
This App is connecting platform between job seekers and recruiters. This app enables job seekers to search the job easier and more efficient. Job seeker can upload resume, their past experience and certifications. And recruiters can upload their job postings, company and salary details. This app provides recruiters an option to ask questions to the candidates while applying for the jobs.

