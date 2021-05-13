Booking platform of hotels' swimming pools

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, friends
Here are some screens of the mini-program project I'm working on.
POOLPAI is a booking platform that allows users to book high-end hotels' swimming pools in 9 cities in China.
I hope you enjoy it. Also, we are hiring beta users to try it out for free. Let me know if you are interested. Thanks.