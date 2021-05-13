Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
echo Zhang

Booking platform of hotels' swimming pools

echo Zhang
echo Zhang
  • Save
Booking platform of hotels' swimming pools nimiprogram platform hotel glass effect booking information booking succeed card membership booking uiux
Download color palette

Hey, friends

Here are some screens of the mini-program project I'm working on.

POOLPAI is a booking platform that allows users to book high-end hotels' swimming pools in 9 cities in China.

I hope you enjoy it. Also, we are hiring beta users to try it out for free. Let me know if you are interested. Thanks.

echo Zhang
echo Zhang

More by echo Zhang

View profile
    • Like