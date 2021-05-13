Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
William Hedin

Money Saving App

William Hedin
William Hedin
Money Saving App app design uidesign payment finance illustration 3d banking wallet savings app bank money saving
Hey all! 👋

I have been looking at different 3D illustrations recently and had to try some of them out. So today I’m sharing with you a savings app to help you keep track of all your expenses. I hope you like it!

William Hedin
William Hedin

