Tool Rental Project

Hi there,

We’re excited to share how we developed a user-friendly, contactless tool rental solution. This innovative app helps businesses effortlessly connect customers with the right equipment, in the right location, at the right time.

The client ⚒️

Is an enterprise construction and industrial equipment rental brand, offering B2B rental solutions across the US. This project was part of the brand’s expansion into B2C offerings via established retail partners.

The challenge ❓

To support its digital transformation, the client enlisted Skookum to create a welcoming, contactless rental solution. Their customers had grown accustomed to speaking with and booking through a service agent. However, this solution aimed to provide a completely contactless, self-serve service with in-app booking and service, and contactless pickup/returns.

The solution 💡

Skookum worked through the customer journey to develop a comprehensive tool rental application.

The app provides a holistic view of all equipment and uses built-in location services to help customers find the closest equipment rental location, filtering available inventory at the nearest stores. Customers get a pickup time through the app and use a QR code to scan for contactless pickup (through an automatic locker system, for example).

The services 🔍

- Customer journey mapping

- Hardware and software mapping to identify breaking points

- Paper prototype and rough wireframe design

- Design flows

- Soft illustrations to convey the experience of having dealt with a human without that actual interaction

- Prototype testing with potential users through Lookback’s online service

Thanks to https://dribbble.com/graphicsiren for helping us create this innovative solution and the beautiful illustrations.

Skookum is a diverse team of strategists, designers and engineers.

We believe that good technology improves our daily lives in ways that few things can. We exist to inspire and enable those wanting to create exceptional software and digital experiences

👉 Check us out at https://skookum.com/

👉 Join us on:

- https://twitter.com/skookum/

- https://www.instagram.com/skookum_inc/

- https://www.facebook.com/SkookumInc/

- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQjlOy1mNc9IockEk5BS5GQ

- https://www.linkedin.com/company/skookum