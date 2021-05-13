Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Traffic Code Learning - UI (2/2)

Traffic Code Learning - UI (2/2) learning platform children app traffic code learning learning app game app illustration ux ui user experience
An app that helps children learn the traffic code while playing a fun and educational game alone or together with their friends. In the game, children travel around the city and the app mascot, Mr. Sign is always there to help them make safe decisions and win points and prizes. The app mascot was already designed by the founders, so I created a specific style for the app to match the requirements.

