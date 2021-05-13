Maulana Guntur Alharits

Tracking Diet App

Maulana Guntur Alharits
Maulana Guntur Alharits
  • Save
Tracking Diet App sport healthyfood health ux research ui design uiux designer diet diet app healthy health app uiux design logodesign app ux uiux uidesign ui logo application ui design
Download color palette

So far, many people want to diet but are very lazy to do it because no one guides them,
Therefore, I designed this application called Salutary, where the design of this application can monitor body calories and user weight by finding out what sports the user is doing during a diet,
can find out the hours of sleep of the user, control the user's body fluids, healthy food suggestions during the diet, and track the user's heart.

If you like it just press "L" on keyboard 💗
Also comments and thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Thanks for watching and stay safe!

Maulana Guntur Alharits
Maulana Guntur Alharits

More by Maulana Guntur Alharits

View profile
    • Like