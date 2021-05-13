Tracking Diet App

Trending designs to inspire you
So far, many people want to diet but are very lazy to do it because no one guides them,
Therefore, I designed this application called Salutary, where the design of this application can monitor body calories and user weight by finding out what sports the user is doing during a diet,
can find out the hours of sleep of the user, control the user's body fluids, healthy food suggestions during the diet, and track the user's heart.
