Dipper

Dipper dipper gravity falls gravity falls paranormal supernatural illustration
My newest addiction is a little show called Gravity Falls! Maybe you've heard of it? I had to try my hand at Dipper, slightly stylized. I have the whole figure drawn, but the line work still needs some cleaning up and I need to create a background.

Posted on May 22, 2014
