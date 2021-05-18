Neoteric

Qoreboard - Application Dashboards

Neoteric
Neoteric
  • Save
Qoreboard - Application Dashboards graphs modern clean uxdesign application ux employee engagement team management uidesign ui chart design charts dashboard design dashboard app design
Qoreboard - Application Dashboards graphs modern clean uxdesign application ux employee engagement team management uidesign ui chart design charts dashboard design dashboard app design
Qoreboard - Application Dashboards graphs modern clean uxdesign application ux employee engagement team management uidesign ui chart design charts dashboard design dashboard app design
Download color palette
  1. Quoreboard-2.png
  2. Quoreboard-4.png
  3. Quoreboard-5.png

Hi! 👋

Here's another shot from the Qoreboard project that we worked on some time ago!

Qoreboard is a US-based company providing a tool that helps companies boost their employee performance.

Press "L" to show us some love! 👍
Hit "Follow" for more content! ❤️

You can find a full case study here

Want to see more projects? Visit our dribbble profile or neoteric.eu and remember to follow us!

Neoteric
Neoteric
Tech partner for those who want to innovate 🚀

More by Neoteric

View profile
    • Like