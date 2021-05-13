C for 'Consistency'

"Consistency is the most powerful usability principle: when things behave the same, users don't have to worry about what will happen"

- Jakob Nielsen

Consistency is a key aspect of design. If the design is not consistent, your users get confused easily which affects the usability of your product. Consistency in UX design is the extent to which we maintain a consistent way of communicating with our user.

Here are some benefits of consistency:

• Increases Learnability

• Users gain confidence

• Increases Trust

• Makes the product more efficient

