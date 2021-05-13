Danny McClain

Some fun stickery icons

Some fun stickery icons fun stickers webdesign icon set ui design iconography icon icon design
Working on something new for the first time in forever and made this mini-set of icons. I think they were subconsciously heavily inspired by FigJam 😅

Going to *try* to be more betterer at posting WIP and stuff, we'll see how that goes!

Posted on May 13, 2021
