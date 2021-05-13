raimastudio

SookhteJet

raimastudio
raimastudio
  • Save
SookhteJet modern emblem pictorial mark persian rocket jet creative flat سوخت جت branding minimal icon graphic design illustration design energy motivation logo raimastudio sookhtejet
Download color palette

SookhteJet | سوخت جت |
Persian combination name -> Jet Fuel
(Sookht = Fuel, Jet=Jet / Rocket)

SookhteJet is a business magazine(social media channel) in Iran. The magazine focuses on people who take full responsibility for their own development and income. (Supplier of motivation and energy for success and entrepreneurship)

____________________________________________

Don't forget to press 'L' ❤ Before you leave! :)
Your feedback is very valuable and important to me, so do not forget to comment 📝 🧡
*Thank you*

📩 Contact me:
raimaastudio@gmail.com
✨Follow the creative and innovation star
Instagram | Telegram

raimastudio
raimastudio

More by raimastudio

View profile
    • Like