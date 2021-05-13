Patisserie To Kati Allo

Trending designs to inspire you
Description: Logotype, Corporate ID and Packaging for TO KATI ALLO patisserie (SOMETHING ELSE pastry), in Palaio Faliro/Athens.
Logo Design: We used fundamental geometrical elements to compose an innovative pastry landscape: a cornerstone, on which archetypical baking pieces are resting upon, peaking up to a glazed fruit-sun. The equally fundamental Latin capitals of the typography are supporting the geometry of the symbol.