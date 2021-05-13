TEN PRINCIPLES FOR SUSTAINABLE FASHION

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Eco. Conscious. Environmentally friendly. Green. Sustainable. All of these words have become commonplace and used interchangeably by fashion brands to indicate how their products are somehow having a positive impact on the environment and society.
There’s no denying the importance of sustainable fashion – it’s a movement that BBLS Studio is passionate about and actively addressing – but in an industry defined by seasonal trends and plagued by fast fashion, unethical production, and endless quantities of waste, it can be quite hard to interpret.
Icons by Marco Andrea Cacioni
Head to https://www.bbls.studio/journal/bbls-ten-principles to discover more