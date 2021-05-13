Julius Branding
Feelings App - Mobile Design feeling feels dark uiux ui mobile ui mobile app meditation music app practice nature sleep moodboard juliusbranding alphadesign music mobile app mood moody
Feelings App - Mobile Design feeling feels dark uiux ui mobile ui mobile app meditation music app practice nature sleep moodboard juliusbranding alphadesign music mobile app mood moody
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋


It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany with our second daily Dribbble shot!

What do you think of this design, which is inspired by Cuberto's mediation app, we just changed the theme to feelings and mood? Should we transfer the design to more screens to this app idea, let us know!

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

Have a great evening!


~ Greetings from Alphadesign

