Cristian Damian

RBH Sound - Website Design

Cristian Damian
Cristian Damian
RBH Sound - Website Design ecommerce website design landingpage home page design desktop ui design minimal flat modern clean uiux speakers web design user experience user interface ux ui
Hi everyone 👋👋,

Today, I have decided to share the first project that I've completed as a freelancer.

For me, this is a very special project, I will never forget my first meeting, the first day of work, the mood was the best, the team was amazing, a lot of motivation and they did help me have a smooth beginning.

Another reason this project was special for me is that I was doing music in high school, and one of my passions is music, I love everything related to music and equipment, besides working on that website, I've learned a lot about speakers and how they work.

RBH Sound is a company from Utah, that creates mega-ultra-high performance speakers that are very well designed and built, to provide their customers with the best sound ever. They build everything starting with a super-small Bluetooth speaker to HUGE towers for real audiophiles.

