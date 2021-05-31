RBH Sound - Website Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 👋👋,
Today, I have decided to share the first project that I've completed as a freelancer.
For me, this is a very special project, I will never forget my first meeting, the first day of work, the mood was the best, the team was amazing, a lot of motivation and they did help me have a smooth beginning.
Another reason this project was special for me is that I was doing music in high school, and one of my passions is music, I love everything related to music and equipment, besides working on that website, I've learned a lot about speakers and how they work.
RBH Sound is a company from Utah, that creates mega-ultra-high performance speakers that are very well designed and built, to provide their customers with the best sound ever. They build everything starting with a super-small Bluetooth speaker to HUGE towers for real audiophiles.
