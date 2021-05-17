Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dawid Noculak
DWG

Smart Topaz - brand style

Dawid Noculak
DWG
Dawid Noculak for DWG
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Topaz - brand style poster a sign branding brand design design key visual logo
Download color palette

Bold shapes, strong colors and technical style.

A sneak peek of final key visual for Smart Topaz, which provide their customers with the knowledge and resources necessary to manage technology in their organisation.

-----
Liking our real life and business approach to design. Visit our profiles. Behance | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
DWG
DWG
Hire Us

More by DWG

View profile
    • Like