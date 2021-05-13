Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elly Hsieh

Smart Home APP UI - Device Control

Hey,🙋🏻‍♀️

Here is the interaction exploration for a Smart Home/Home Monitor APP concept.
Here’s is where you go when you need more detailed settings for your devices!

Hope you like it.💛
Thanks for stopping by!

哈囉🙋🏻‍♀️

這是我對智慧家庭系統互動介面的探索。
當你需要為您的裝置進行更詳細的設定時，這就是你會看到的介面啦！

希望你們會喜歡💛

