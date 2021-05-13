FATE. Logo for eSports team Warface.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, everyone!
The customer is the professional team "FATE" in the discipline of Warface performing in the Pro League. The task is to update the previous team logo, while leaving character traits of recognition. I'm glad the guys trusted my experience and together we came to a great result. I'd love your support.
Thank you very much for your attention :)