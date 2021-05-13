Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜

FATE. Logo for eSports team Warface.

⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜
⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜
FATE. Logo for eSports team Warface. warface sportartist digitalart graphicdesign khl nba football sports sportsart sportdesign andrew lomakov esport mascot logo mascot branding fate logotype logo illustration design
Hello, everyone!

The customer is the professional team "FATE" in the discipline of Warface performing in the Pro League. The task is to update the previous team logo, while leaving character traits of recognition. I'm glad the guys trusted my experience and together we came to a great result. I'd love your support.

Thank you very much for your attention :)

⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜
⚜ Andrew Lomakov ⚜

