Telecom logos re-creation

Telecom logos re-creation illustrator typography branding graphicdesign logo vector
A small logo remake project. I was inspired by some Polish big telecom brands.
Any resemblance to actual logos is purely coincidental :).. Not really, but just wanted to go ahead and try to mimic the style, colours and typography of the brands.

Posted on May 13, 2021
