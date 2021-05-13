Telecom logos re-creation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A small logo remake project. I was inspired by some Polish big telecom brands.
Any resemblance to actual logos is purely coincidental :).. Not really, but just wanted to go ahead and try to mimic the style, colours and typography of the brands.