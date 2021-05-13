Daily UI 001

Trending designs to inspire you
Super exciting to start the Daily UI challenge 😃 This is an incredible creative exercise to explore not only ways to resolve different screens/components but also visual styles, illustration and more.
I had a lot of fun creating a sign in/log in screens for a local fresh market app oriented to young audience to promote the ethical consume of products.