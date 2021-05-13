I was commissioned to create a cover and feature illustration for Facilitate magazine, the official magazine for the IWFM (Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management).

The feature focuses on recognising neurodiversity in the workplace, exploring the strengths and advantages of a neurodiverse workforce. This can include people on the autistic spectrum, dyslexia, ADHD and Tourette's syndrome. The article goes on to discuss how businesses can support and accommodate neurodivergent staff.

You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119427085/Facilitate-Thought-Code

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com