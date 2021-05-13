Ivan Shevchenko

Elizium - Web studio - Homepage

Ivan Shevchenko
Ivan Shevchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Elizium - Web studio - Homepage desktop behance figma onepage transition card minimalistic modern logo typography animation hero homepage light ui dark ui grid ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Elizium-2.mp4
  2. Elizium - Homepage.png

Website design for digital agency. Elizium is a modern web studio based in Ukraine. Minimalistic design with mobile version. Animation, grid, fonts and colors view on behance.

View full project on Behance.

Behance | Instagram

Ivan Shevchenko
Ivan Shevchenko
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Ivan Shevchenko

View profile
    • Like