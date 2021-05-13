UI Redesign for Nairaland [Dark Mode]

Trending designs to inspire you
I have been an avid user of the Nairaland site for years but I really hated the User Interface. So yesterday, whilst scrolling through local news and having breakfast, I got the idea to design an intuitive UI for the site. With a neater arrangement of the features in a simple, functional aesthetic, the new design packs in many features in a way that looks elegant rather than clunky.