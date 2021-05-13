Michael Abu

Daily UI : 003 : Website Landing Page

This is a redesign of an existing website of a Health Tech Startup.

My initial idea was to create a much more engaging and interactive website and also change the main image on the website from looking like a fintech website to a health tech website.
Feedback and tips always greatly appreciated.

