Daily UI : 003 : Website Landing Page

This is a redesign of an existing website of a Health Tech Startup.
My initial idea was to create a much more engaging and interactive website and also change the main image on the website from looking like a fintech website to a health tech website.
I used to create spreadsheets sorted by days on the x axis and times on the y. I would paste travel details and ideas for things to do in the cells and share it with friends.
Feedback and tips always greatly appreciated.