Daily UI : 002 : Checkout Page

Daily UI : 002 : Checkout Page daily ui dailyui xd uidesign ui ux uiux figma design mockup minimal illustraion figmadesign ux figma branding ui design
Daily UI Day 2 Checkout Screen for Credit Card Payment.
I tried to show multiple screens to show the process, and show how making easy payment is.
Feedback and tips always greatly appreciated.

