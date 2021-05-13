Daily UI : 002 : Checkout Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Day 2 Checkout Screen for Credit Card Payment.
I tried to show multiple screens to show the process, and show how making easy payment is.
Feedback and tips always greatly appreciated.