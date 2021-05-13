Daily UI 003 | Landing Page Redesign | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

Daily UI 003 - Landing Pages are a crucial step towards promoting/marketing any product/service/piece of content, etc. Its a feature which is even awarded by SEO if done in the right way. So this time I was expected to design a landing page for maybe a book, an album, a mobile application or a product; considering important landing page elements, such as, call-to-actions, clarity, etc.

UNICEF, namely the United Nations Children's Fund, is a United Nations agency which works in a total of 192 countries and territories. It's responsibility is to provide humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. ( Source : Wikipedia )

I chose UNICEF due to realizing it's importance in the time of this pandemic as they are putting a lot of resources for not only children but for people of each and every age group.

The main focus was to build a harmony, a balance in the layout for helping the visitors on the website with a clear visual hierarchy.