Logo for a marketing brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The brand vibe was like a furious purple fox who will hunt down whatever he needs. And from the color pallet, purple was obvious because of the name and the orange color of fire was really working well with purple and the whole vibe of the brand. We have found out a color scheme which will work properly in both dark and white background.