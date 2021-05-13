Kazi Fahmid Hasan
Logo for a marketing brand

The brand vibe was like a furious purple fox who will hunt down whatever he needs. And from the color pallet, purple was obvious because of the name and the orange color of fire was really working well with purple and the whole vibe of the brand. We have found out a color scheme which will work properly in both dark and white background.

Posted on May 13, 2021
