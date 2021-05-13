day #11 daily UI - Flash message

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #11 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
For the flash message I decided to go with a glass surface which can have a nice effect over the background if it pops up.
I tried as well to make the buttons more accessible by shading the base colors.
I used illustrations from icon8 to make the messages more uplifting.
I hope you like it as much as I do 😉
I'm looking forward to read your comments.