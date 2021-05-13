Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
day #11 daily UI - Flash message

day #11 daily UI - Flash message error message successful payment illustration minimal ux ui figma design dailyui app
Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #11 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

For the flash message I decided to go with a glass surface which can have a nice effect over the background if it pops up.
I tried as well to make the buttons more accessible by shading the base colors.

I used illustrations from icon8 to make the messages more uplifting.

I hope you like it as much as I do 😉
I'm looking forward to read your comments.

