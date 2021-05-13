Wedding Stationery with colours and vibe that matched the theme of the wedding. Used Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Indesign for the artworks, and then for the mock ups: Illustrator (with a drop shadow and coloured background) and then Photoshop for the invites 3D mock ups. To finish the look of the page's layout, added a stand alone portion of the watercolour flower used in the stationery and placed it in the corner of the page.