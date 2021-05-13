Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wedding Stationery with colours and vibe that matched the theme of the wedding. Used Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Indesign for the artworks, and then for the mock ups: Illustrator (with a drop shadow and coloured background) and then Photoshop for the invites 3D mock ups. To finish the look of the page's layout, added a stand alone portion of the watercolour flower used in the stationery and placed it in the corner of the page.