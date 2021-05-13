Alet Homepage Animation

Hi everyone,

Glad to share with you another homepage concept created during the design exploration phase for a Copenhagen-based group of creative communicators with storytelling at their core called Alet.

This version is based on showcasing some great examples of the work that the studio does that are presented in an unconventional grid format with a subtle parallax effect on scroll.

As I communicated earlier, the final direction has turned out to be pretty different. Make sure to stay tuned to be the first to see this project launched.



P.S. In case you missed, I've recently renewed my account on Savee. If you are curious about what inspires me — you know what to do 😉

See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/