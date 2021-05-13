Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IEEE VIT

Palette Dashboard UI [Web and Phone]

Palette Dashboard UI [Web and Phone] branding ui dashboard ui mockup phone minimal web design
Palette ‘21 is the 4th edition of the prestigious design-a-thon conducted yearly by IEEE VIT. While the last three editions witnessed amazing graphic designs and web designs, this year it is a 48 hour long design hack based entirely on the concepts of UI & UX.

Posted on May 13, 2021
