Ivan Lao

Kid Books Store App

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao
  • Save
Kid Books Store App book store online store kids books book app ios app design e-commerce uxui design mobile app design figma
Download color palette

Design of a mobile application for a children's book store. The store is located on the island of Crimea and delivers books throughout Russia and neighboring countries. The application is intended for a wide audience.

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao

More by Ivan Lao

View profile
    • Like