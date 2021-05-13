Crystal App

Trending designs to inspire you
🔮 Hi all!
Recently, I downloaded a crystal identifier app ("A Guide to Crystals") and, while it works, the UI could use some work. So, I decided to redesign their main screens to make it more user-friendly and visually appealing. This is the final result! All illustrations done in Figma.
