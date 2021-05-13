Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crystal App redesign concept creative pastel balance trend filter clean ui purple user interface mobile app figma design ui design ui color chakra gem crystal
🔮 Hi all!

Recently, I downloaded a crystal identifier app ("A Guide to Crystals") and, while it works, the UI could use some work. So, I decided to redesign their main screens to make it more user-friendly and visually appealing. This is the final result! All illustrations done in Figma.

