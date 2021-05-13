Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Lao

Freelance jobs App

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao
  • Save
Freelance jobs App job application ui design uxuidesign figma freelance app freelance design
Download color palette

Application design for a job search platform. Mobile application for freelancers. Convenient search for orders, sorting by category, profession and working conditions.

Ivan Lao
Ivan Lao

More by Ivan Lao

View profile
    • Like