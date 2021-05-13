【Mr.Stick】Moonlight Night Drinking

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! Here is a lovely Matchstick man, you can also call him Mr.Stick.
I have been drawing him since I was six years old. It was the first character I had designed, you could say. During leisure time, I usually draw comics or animations about him. Previously, I used to keep it in my sketchbook or notebook, but this is the first time I have uploaded it to the platform.
Although my current drawing style is still a bit rudimentary, I will continue to improve my artistic skills. There will be more comics and design works related to come, so please look forward to it!🙇