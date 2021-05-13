Jay

Yoga onboard screens

Yoga onboard screens
Hello Folks 🔥

Here is the concept of yoga onboard screens.

I would be highly grateful if you guys share feedback.

Software used: Figma
Font-family: TT Commons

Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com

Posted on May 13, 2021
