Anastasia Kozhevnikova

Pharm Helper

Anastasia Kozhevnikova
Anastasia Kozhevnikova
  • Save
Pharm Helper uidesign pharmacy mobile app ios ux uiux interface clean mobile ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is a shot a mobile app "Pharm Helper".

Hope you like it 😉
Let me know what you think, feel free to leave a comment and your feedback.

Thanks! ❤️

Press "L" to like my work 😄

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Anastasia Kozhevnikova
Anastasia Kozhevnikova

More by Anastasia Kozhevnikova

View profile
    • Like